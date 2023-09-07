Join Viking warriors in Booming Games new slot: “Power of the Vikings”

This new release is sure to captivate audiences.

Booming Games invites players on an epic Viking adventure with its latest slot, “Power of the Vikings”, featuring wilds, multipliers, and colossal wins.

Press release.- Booming Games is inviting players to join forces with fearless warriors and set sail to discover new lands and expand the Viking empire in its latest slot release – “Power of the Vikings”.

“Power of the Vikings” is a 5×3 adventure slot that is jam-packed full of multipliers, random wilds, free spins and powerful features.

Players can start reeling in the loot with up to 6 Random Wilds or up to 5 Multiplier Wilds that can appear randomly during a base game spin and for a truly massive win, a Colossal Wild that is 4×3 in size can also land randomly for Viking-sized pay-outs.

“Power of the Vikings” is following in the footsteps of its latest titles popular titles such as Gold Gold Gold, TNT Bonanza, Mammoth Tundra, Buffalo Hold and Win, and The Wild Wings of Phoenix – this new release is sure to captivate audiences.

Booming Games is going from strength to strength, with games live at some of the industry’s leading operators such as Betsson, NordicBet and Wunderino. This release also comes hot off the heels of Booming Games’ announcement last week that it has recently acquired certifications in Denmark.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games said “We are really proud of Power of the Vikings which is an exciting slot game that will take players on an epic journey.

“We want players to be immersed in a world that takes them to Valhalla and back, enjoying a game that is filled with thrilling features that will keep them truly engaged and entertained.

“We can’t wait to see this latest release featured in casino lobbies, therefore we invite you to grab your shield and axe, climb aboard, and experience the Power of the Vikings!”