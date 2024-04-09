Booming Games secures Romanian B2B licence

The company is now able to provide its content to licenced gambling operators throughout Romania.

Press release.- Booming Games has obtained an Oficiul National Pentru Jocuri De Noroc (ONJN) licence.

With this licence in hand, the company is now empowered to supply its content to licenced gambling operators throughout Romania. As a result, Romanian players can look forward to accessing titles like Burning Classics, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, Buffalo Hold and Win, and Gold Gold Gold.

Booming Games has stated the acquisition of the ONJN licence represents a strategic move towards expanding its European footprint and added this milestone not only solidifies the company’s position as a leading provider of igaming content but also opens doors to new opportunities in the broader European market.

“With the Romanian B2B gaming licence complementing its existing licenses, Booming Games is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional gaming experiences to players across Europe,” the company pointed out.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve obtained a full Romanian B2B gaming licence. This exciting development allows us to expand our presence in the rapidly growing Romanian market. With this achievement, we’re well-equipped to build on our strengths and enhance our product offerings to better serve the needs of our customers.