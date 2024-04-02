Booming Games’ entertaining content is now available in Portugal

This strategic move solidifies the company's position as a prominent provider of gaming content throughout the continent.

The company has successfully obtained the necessary certification to operate in the European country.

Press release.- Booming Games has successfully obtained the necessary certification to operate in Portugal, ensuring full compliance with the regulations stipulated by Portugal’s Gambling Regulator (Serviço de Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos Turismo de Portugal).

With this achievement, the company is now empowered to distribute its diverse range of gaming content to licensed gambling operators in Portugal. Portuguese players can now immerse themselves in popular titles such as Gold Gold Gold, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, Buffalo Hold and Win, and Space Cows to the Moon, adding to the excitement of their gaming experience.

Expanding its operations into the Portugal iGaming market marks a significant milestone for Booming Games. This strategic move not only extends the company’s footprint in Europe but also solidifies its position as a prominent provider of gaming content throughout the continent. Booming Games remains committed to delivering high-quality entertainment to players worldwide, and this expansion into Portugal further underscores its dedication to meeting the diverse needs of gaming enthusiasts across different regions.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured full certification in Portugal, a key step in expanding our presence in this rapidly growing market. We look forward to leveraging this achievement to drive sustained growth and deliver gaming experiences to players across Portugal. 2024 is an exciting year for us, and we will deliver more updates shortly.”