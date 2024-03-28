Booming Games launches its new title, Lucky Oasis

The new addition provides players with an innovative gaming experience.

Press release.- Booming Games has released its latest slot: Lucky Oasis, a 5×3, 20-payline video slot that has been designed to immerse players into engaging new features, set against a backdrop of showgirls and the rolling of dice.

With just 3 or more Scatter symbols, players can unlock up to 12 Free Spins. Additionally, the game’s unique ‘Random Selection’ feature cranks up the excitement further, by providing players with a simple auto-selection mechanism to enhance their overall gaming experience.

However, one of the standout features of Lucky Oasis is its Wild Multipliers, which can substitute for all symbols except the Scatter, with the potential to multiply wins by up to 3,024x.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games commented: “Lucky Oasis is such a great addition to our game portfolio because it’s where two worlds collide. It’s packed full of innovative features that players have come to love about our games, combined with the nostalgic feel of a casino you’d find sheltering under the Nevada sun”.

“We love what we do and I think this is mirrored in the games that we release and Lucky Oasis is no exception. We are really excited to see this game go live and its impending success.”