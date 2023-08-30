Booming Games secures certifications in Denmark

Booming Games gains key certifications in Denmark, amplifying its European market presence with captivating content for licensed operators.

Press release.- Booming Games proudly announces its recent acquisition of certifications in Denmark.

This strategic move is a testament to the company’s dedication and ambition to fortify its footprint across the regulated European markets.

Securing the authorisation to deliver its compelling content to licensed gambling operators in Denmark marks a pivotal milestone for Booming Games. This achievement opens doors to a realm of increased exposure and revenue potential, underlining the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

Booming Games brings its signature touch to this new audience, presenting an array of favourites, including renowned titles like Gold Gold Gold, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, Buffalo Hold and Win, and The Wild Wings of Phoenix, among others.

With this latest development, Booming Games reinforces its position as a driving force in the industry, poised to captivate players across Denmark with its dynamic and engaging portfolio.

The expansion into Denmark serves as a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence, offering players more ways to experience the excitement and entertainment that Booming Games is renowned for.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “We are excited about attaining essential certifications in Denmark, enabling us to broaden our footprint in the rapidly expanding Danish market. This accomplishment empowers us to leverage our current capabilities and enhance our product lineup to cater to the changing demands of our customers.”