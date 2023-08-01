Booming Games elevates presence with move to prestigious quad office in Malta

Booming Games has relocated its Maltese office to the prestigious Quad in Mriehel.

The move marks a significant step for the company, as it elevates its presence to a prime and esteemed location.

The company has experienced remarkable growth, especially in its operations based in Malta. This substantial progress and success in recruiting highly skilled individuals have made it evident that upgrading the office space is essential to match the achievements and aspirations of the organization.

The decision to select the Quad office was an easy one, as it boasts an exquisite design and offers a wide range of amenities, including restaurants, a gym, shops, childcare facilities, and more.

The Quad is undeniably a top-notch location, featuring a state-of-the-art office development with a vast commercial space of 44,000 sqm and over 7,000 sqm of outdoor areas.

Max Niehusen, chief executive officer at Booming Games, said: “I couldn’t be more elated about our recent move to the Quad office, a true embodiment of our success story. Choosing the Quad as our new office location was a natural choice, as it aligns perfectly with the vision we have for our future. And for us, it’s more than just an office. It’s a symbol of our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for our incredible team.“

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, added: “I am thrilled with our move to the Quad office—a dynamic location that perfectly aligns with our commercial aspirations. Its sophisticated design and top-notch amenities, including excellent restaurants, elevate our client meetings, fostering stronger connections, fueling creativity, and propelling our commercial success to greater heights.”