Booming Games releases fun-filled slot Payday Pig with exciting bonus features

The developer’s latest title is set across three reels, and three rows and is packed with bonus features, including Respins, Free Spins, and Multipliers.

Press release.- Players will be squealing for joy playing the latest fun-filled slot from in-demand developer Booming Games. Payday Pig takes players to the farm, where they join some pink piggy friends in search of potentially big wins.

The game is set across three reels and three rows, with nine paylines active. Players will need to partner with the piggy friends if they are to reap the rewards, but they are helped along the way by several porky bonus features.

Players will want to keep their eyes peeled for one or more X symbols landing on the reels – when they do, a Piggy Factor Respin is awarded. Reels two and three, then Respin with numbers from 0 – 9 to form Multipliers for insane payouts that will leave players overjoyed with happiness beyond measure.

But that’s just the start. These pigs know how to party, and things get really exciting when three Scatters drop, awarding ten Free Spins and adding an extra reel for potentially exponential wins during the Piggy Factor Respin. During the Respin, reels two, three and four contain numbers, and after each Free Game, the values on each line with an X combine and multiply the player’s stake to really fill up their piggy bank.

Payday Pig sits at the high end of the volatility scale and has a return to player of 95.55%. As with all of the studio’s slots, it has been certified for launch in the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “Payday Pig promises to leave players squealing with excitement. The theme is fun and original, and we have looked to further differentiate the game by setting it across three reels and three rows.



“But the entertainment in this slot is still there – the Respins and Free Spins feature deliver plenty of big win thrills so long as players are willing to join their pink piggy friends in the mud.



“This is another strong addition to our growing game portfolio, and we look forward to seeing players make their way to the farm and enjoy the fun experience this slot offers.”