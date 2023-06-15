Piñata Wildz: new Booming Games slot launches with a bang

This firecracker fiesta of a slot may be the liveliest game you’ll play all year.

Press release.- New from Booming Games this summer comes Piñata Wildz, an explosive Mexican fiesta-themed slot that will be sashaying and salsa-ing into the big wins and beyond.

This 5×3, 20-payline high-volatility slot invites you to bash up pinatas for some really big wins to the sound of classical guitars and trumpets barking a bright Mariachi tune.

This fun firecracker of a slot may be the liveliest game you’ll play all year, but it’s not just about wild celebration. Booming Games has been making a name for itself over the past few years for creating games with exciting and innovative features and bonus rounds, and this one-armed bandit is no exception.

Piñata Wildz offers Wild Multipliers up to 5x in the base game that can land at any time. If more than one Wild Multiplier lands on a payline, they combine for mind-blowing multiplier payouts.

The celebrations only get louder when three or more Scatters land and award up to 15 Free Spins with Locked Wilds, the extra dash of chilli on the taco. During this feature, all Wilds hold their positions and each Scatter that lands awards an extra spin while increasing all Wild Multipliers by 1x up to 5x for Piñata-busting rewards.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “From festive vibes to piñatas that bring generous prizes, this is a sizzling slots party you don’t want to miss. We’ve had some really positive feedback about Piñata Wildz, and we think players will love its energy and its vibrant, exciting features, which we believe give it all the hallmarks of a hit.”

