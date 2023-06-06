Booming Games has entered the Spanish market with TonyBet

Booming Games continues its ambitious expansion plans to tap into the rapidly growing and promising European market.

Press release.- Booming Games has ventured into the Spanish market by establishing a partnership with the prominent operator, TonyBet. This collaboration marks Booming Games’ first entry into the Spanish market, showcasing its European expansion and presence.

Booming Games is delighted to announce the successful integration of five highly acclaimed titles, such as Megahops Megaways, Buffalo Hold and Win, Cash Pig, The Wild Wings of Phoenix, and Crack the Bank Hold and Win with leading operator TonyBet. Spanish players can now enjoy these thrilling games, marking the beginning of an exciting collaboration. Additionally, there are numerous captivating titles scheduled to join the casino lobby in the near future.

By partnering with TonyBet, Booming Games strategically enters Spain, showcasing its ambitious expansion plans and its strategic approach to tap into the rapidly growing and promising European market. This collaboration represents Booming Games’ initial venture into the Spanish market and reflects their ongoing expansion efforts as a creative iGaming content provider in various markets.

With TonyBet’s regional expertise and Booming Games’ cutting-edge gaming solutions, this partnership guarantees players an unparalleled and unforgettable gaming experience.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “The collaboration with TonyBet, the forefront of the gambling industry, is a momentous achievement for our company. TonyBet sets itself apart by providing the safest, fairest, and most trusted online betting environment for players worldwide. This partnership will greatly strengthen our presence in the Spanish market.”

Davis Skulte, key account manager at TonyBet, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Booming Games on board, a leading game provider that offers an exciting and diverse range of games. We have full confidence that their offerings will meet the needs of our players. We eagerly anticipate the development and prosperity of this partnership, which we believe will benefit both parties. “