Booming Games introduces its latest slot release Power of Olympus

Booming Games’ latest slot sees players join Zeus on Mount Olympus where Cascading Reels, Wilds, Multipliers and Free Spins provide plenty of big win potential.

Press release.- Booming Games is taking players to the top of Mount Olympus where they can stand face to face with Zeus, the god of lightning and big wins, in the latest blockbuster slot to leave the provider’s production line.

Power of Olympus is a 7-reel, 7-row video slot that summons the will of the gods through Cascading Reels with Cluster Pays – when five or more symbols match and form a cluster horizontally or vertically, the player wins. But that’s not all…

Zeus then blasts the cluster with a bolt of lightning, making room for new symbols to cascade down from the skies above and potentially form new winning combos. To keep the wins coming, with every cascade Zeus will throw in up to three Wilds or Wild Multipliers that can boost wins by up to 15x.

For those that want to experience the true Power of Olympus, four or more Scatter symbols landing during the base game trigger the Free Spins bonus. Players can receive up to 25 Free Games with Multipliers of up to 100x for some truly electrifying wins. What’s more, if three or more Scatter symbols drop while the bonus plays out, an additional five Free Spins are awarded.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “If players want to experience the power of the gods for themselves, this is the slot for them. Power of Olympus sees players join Zeus as he commands lightning to help generate more Cascades and win combos. That he also drops Wilds and Multipliers onto the reels takes the big win potential to the next level.

“This is a great addition to our growing portfolio of slots that covers a wide range of themes with mechanics, features and bonuses to appeal to all player preferences.”

See also: Unleash big wins with Dog Squad from Booming Games