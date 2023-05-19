Unleash big wins with Dog Squad from Booming Games

Players can now join the squad of pooches as they roam the neighbourhood in search of big respect and even bigger prizes.

Press release.- The latest barking-mad online slot release from Booming Games is now available. Dog Squad sees players join Don Bernard and his furry crew, including Bully the Muscle and soldiers Hooch and Mooch, as they rule the neighbourhood in search of big respect and big wins.

Players are given the choice to join the crew on a job that promises high payouts. Those that join Don Bernard and his posse will have to assert their authority over five reels and three rows, with non-stop action from the first spin to the last.

There’s plenty of opportunity to boost the bankroll thanks to the bonus features that can be found along the way. This includes Stacked Symbols that can appear anywhere piled up to three symbols high to partially or fully cover the reels for some pretty gangsta wins.

The base game can also throw up Random Multipliers that can land on any spin with a value of 2x, 4x, 6x, 8x or 10x chosen and applied to all wins accumulated from the triggering spin. But that’s not all. The Dog Squad can also sniff out Unlimited Free Spins – these are triggered when three Scatters land on reels two, three, and four.

Unlimited Free Spins start with a Random Multiplier, with every winning spin advancing the Multiplier by one step towards the max Multiplier value, where it will stay in play for the rest of the Free Spins. But with every non-winning spin, the Multiplier value decreases by one, and the Free Games bonus ends once it has dropped below the lowest value of 2x.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “The newly released game, Dog Squad, is an exciting addition to our collection of games. It gives players a chance to explore a suburban neighbourhood and collaborate with mischievous dogs to win up to 2000 times their bet potentially. Animal-themed games are popular among players, and we’re confident that they’ll love playing Dog Squad as much as we do.”

