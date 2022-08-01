BMM Testlabs South Africa’s Zeena Rossouw Wins SBEA+ Outstanding Woman Award

BMM’s South African team attended the Summit at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from July 4-5.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to announce that Zeena Rossouw, vice president of operations & sales, South Africa, has been awarded the Outstanding Woman Award 2022 at the 7th Annual Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit and Eventus Awards.

BMM’s South African team attended the Summit at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from July 4-5.

Zeena Rossouw, vice president of operations & sales, South Africa, commented, “I have dedicated over 30 years to the gaming industry in Africa and I am very grateful to be recognized for my contributions. BMM is thriving in South Africa, as we continue to gain licenses throughout African regions that allow us to service the gaming industry throughout all African gaming markets. This continued expansion is ensuring that BMM remains the leading testlab in Africa for land-based products and the subject matter experts in the emerging iGaming and Sports Betting sectors worldwide.”

Kirk White, executive vice president & general manager, APAC & AF, continued, “The prestigious SBEA+ Eventus Awards ceremony recognized exceptional personnel for unique contributions to the Sports Betting and iGaming industries in East Africa and beyond. It is an honour for Zeena Rossouw to be acknowledged as an Outstanding Woman in our global industry. Thank you to the SBEA+ Eventus team!”