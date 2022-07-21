BMM Testlabs now licenced to test sports gaming equipment for Ohio

Ohio Casino Control Commission has approved BMM to test and certify sports gaming equipment.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to announce that the Ohio Casino Control Commission has authorized BMM to test and certify sports gaming equipment.

Melissa Shuba, VP government affairs, commented, “BMM is very pleased to have been approved for issuing certifications for sports gaming equipment in Ohio. We look forward to utilizing our decades of experience to provide testing services for the state. We value our ongoing partnership with the Ohio Casino Control Commission and would like to thank their staff for their continued cooperation and diligence during this process.”

BMM Testlabs is now accepting supplier submissions for testing and certifying sports gaming equipment in Ohio.