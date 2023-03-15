BMM Testlabs partners with AISES for paid summer internship opportunities for tribal students

At BMM’s Las Vegas headquarters, the chosen intern(s) will be able to conduct statistical analysis of gaming devices and participate in other related activities.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs is pleased to announce that applicants for the summer 2023 Tribal gaming internship program, powered through the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), will be selected in the upcoming weeks.

BMM looks forward to welcoming paid STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) interns into its laboratory to receive hands-on experience assessing gaming technology integrity, accountability, functionality, and more with BMM’s expert team of test engineers.

BMM’s internship program is part of the company’s Next Generation Initiative, where BMM gives back to Tribal communities by presenting opportunities in Tribal gaming for hard-working Indigenous students.

BMM received applications from many qualified students through the AISES internship portal. Applicants include students that are pursuing undergraduate or graduate degrees in computer science, computer engineering, computer programming, electrical engineering, and more.

The selected intern(s) will have the opportunity to perform statistical analysis of gaming devices and game probabilities, review gaming devices and system source code, assist with the development of testing procedures, and more at BMM’s Las Vegas headquarters.

Rachel Wilson, former BMM Testlabs summer intern, commented, “I applied for the BMM Testlabs internship to see a different side of the technology world and experience working in a billion-dollar industry.

“During my internship, I learned about the gaming industry, the extensive testing process, and just how many moving parts go into getting one game onto a casino floor. This experience allowed me to develop into a well-rounded student with a wide variety of experiences.

“Now, I have graduated from college with a degree in computer science and management. My internship at BMM Testlabs helped me achieve my professional goals, and I recommend it to anyone looking to learn more about the gaming industry.”

BMM is currently assessing candidates for summer 2023 paid internships and looks forward to welcoming the selected intern(s) soon.