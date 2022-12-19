BMM Testlabs and BIG Cyber earn Excellence Awards at Financial Intelligence Gala in Bucharest

BMM Testlabs and BIG Cyber have been awarded the Excellence Award in Audit, Certification, and Cyber Security.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy is pleased to announce that BMM Testlabs and its innovation arm, BIG Cyber, have been awarded the Excellence Award in Audit, Certification, and Cyber Security at the 5th annual Financial Intelligence Gala. The event was held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bucharest, Romania, on December 7th, 2022, celebrating successful businesses in Romania.

Vlad Dicu, Chief Operating Officer, BMM Testlabs Romania, commented, “We are ever so grateful to our clients, colleagues, and partners for their continued support throughout the region. BMM Romania is very pleased to be recognized by Financial Intelligence, a prime financial portal in Romania, as the leading electronic gambling machine and responsible gambling certification testlab. In 2023, we aim to strengthen our position by improving our client experience, enhancing our offerings, and contributing to the success of our clients and partners.”

Alexandru Petrescu, senior vice president, BIG Cyber, continued, “BIG Cyber is delighted to be recognized by Financial Intelligence as the leading, high-end cybersecurity provider within the local gambling market. Like all industries and governments today, gambling is vulnerable to an increasing number of cyber-attacks. BIG Cyber understands that the regulated gambling industry is built upon trust and fairness, so any breach can shake the confidence and loyalty of players.

“Our products and services are designed to strengthen the cyber posture of operators, suppliers, and businesses worldwide. You can find out more information on our website www.bigcyberdefense.com.”

See also: BMM Testlabs opens new gaming laboratory in India