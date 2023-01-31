BMM Testlabs and BMM Innovation Group exhibiting at ICE 2023

BMM Testlabs’ team will participate from ICE London 2023, February 7-9, at stand N3-520.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs is pleased to participate in the ICE London trade show taking place at ExCel in London between February 7-9, 2023. Attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to stop by the BMM Testlabs stand (N3-520) to network with our world-renowned product certification, quality assurance testing, and compliance services team of experts.

Martin Storm, executive chairman and CEO, commented, “BMM is excited to be participating at ICE London again this year. Our team of experts will be available to provide help and expertise to all ICE attendees, whether they are start-ups, first-time attendees, or large companies.

“Our reputation, combined with our team of experts, delivers the knowledge, experience, and tools necessary to lead newcomers and established companies to create compliant products for gaming markets all over the world.”

Marzia Turrini, executive vice president, EURSAM, continued, “BMM is among the top two suppliers of online testing and certification services in Europe. We have established new dedicated teams and expanded our existing teams around the world to ensure that our online product certification, security testing, and audits continue to meet the expectations of our global customers.

“Our team of experts looks forward to educating all European suppliers interested in navigating the myriad of new regulatory frameworks during the ICE expo.”

BMM will be joined in booth N3-520 by the BMM Innovation Group (BIG), which will be the first time BIG Cyber and RG24seven exhibit at ICE London. Amit Sharma, CEO of the BMM Innovation Group, will be present at ICE to discuss BIG Cyber’s services, which includes a 24/7 monitoring SOC and SIEM platform, fully managed cyber awareness training, security testing, and more.

Wendy Anderson, CEO of RG24seven, will be present at ICE to demo the free training platform and discuss how RG24seven supports and protects the gaming industry through responsible, effective, and free employee training.

For more information about BMM Testlabs or the BMM Innovation Group (BIG Cyber and RG24seven), visit us at stand N3-520.

