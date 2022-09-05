BMM Testlabs and BIG Cyber to exhibit at the Entertainment Arena Expo in Romania

Entertainment Arena Expo (EAE) will be held in Romania between September 6-8, 2022.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, and BIG Cyber, a BMM Innovation Group company, are pleased to exhibit at the Entertainment Arena Expo (EAE) in Romania between September 6-8, 2022, in booth 214.

Vlad Dicu, sales and operations director, Romania, commented, “BMM is very pleased to return to EAE this year, the leading tradeshow for the central and eastern European casino industry. BMM is the most reliable gaming test laboratory in Romania, providing the highest quality and technical standards for inspections and certifications.

“Our experienced team will be available throughout EAE to discuss electronic gaming machine inspections, certification approvals, and iGaming support.”

Alexandru Petrescu, senior vice president, BIG Cyber, continued, “BIG Cyber is the 24/7 cybersecurity expert for the global gaming industry, utilizing the most advanced and secure technology available.

“We look forward to discussing our cyber security services and explaining how BIG Cyber can protect online and land-based casinos from cyberattacks. Visit our booth to plan your free risk assessment with our expert team.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth 214 to network with the BMM and BIG Cyber team. To set appointments, please email:

Vlad Dicu, Sales and Operations Director, BMM Testlabs: vlad.dicu@bmm.com

Alexandru Petrescu, Senior Vice President, BIG Cyber: alexandru.petrescu@bigcyberdefense.com