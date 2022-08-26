BMM Testlabs’ EVP & CTO Travis Foley Appointed to IAGA Board of Trustees

Travis Foley has been appointed to the International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA) Board of Trustees.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy is pleased to announce that Travis Foley, Executive vice president North America and chief technology officer, has been appointed to the International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA) Board of Trustees.

Travis Foley commented, “The IAGA has provided a forum for discussing key issues that affect global gaming since its foundation in 1980. I am very honoured to be recognized among the leading industry attorneys, senior executives, financial advisors, regulators, consultants, and academics that represent the IAGA Board of Trustees.”

Kirsten Clark, executive director of the IAGA, stated, “On behalf of the IAGA officers and myself, it is my pleasure to thank Travis Foley for his willingness to serve on the IAGA Board of Trustees. Our Board plays a vital role in IAGA’s support of the global gaming industry, and in the coming year, we will work together to ensure that we are fulfilling our purpose of connecting expert advisors through shared experiences and education to include the advancement of global gaming.”

IAGA Trustees are elected to a three-year term and are responsible for devising and executing all measures deemed proper to promote the objectives of the IAGA.

BMM Testlabs now licenced to test casino gaming equipment for Nebraska

BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to announce that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has authorized BMM to test and certify casino gaming equipment.

Travis Foley, chief technology officer and executive vice president, North America, commented, “BMM is very pleased to have been approved to provide testing services for casino gaming equipment in Nebraska. Melissa Shuba, vice president of government affairs, and Meagan DeMello, regulatory compliance manager, have done an excellent job in assuring BMM is well-positioned to provide our clients access to new and emerging markets.”

Foley continued, “We look forward to utilizing our decades of experience to provide our expert testing services for Nebraska. We value our ongoing partnership with the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission and would like to thank their staff for their continued cooperation and diligence during this process.”