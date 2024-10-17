Blueprint Gaming invites players to seek their fortune in “Deal or No Deal: Banker’s Boost”

The Banker’s Bonus adds a thrilling aspect to gameplay alongside immersive graphics and audio.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming marks the return of the notorious banker and the latest addition to its player-favourite series in “Deal or No Deal: Banker’s Boost,” offering slot enthusiasts a host of engaging themed features and bonus rounds.

Paying homage to the beloved television show which fittingly returns to viewers’ screens this Autumn, the feature-filled 4,096 ways to win slot transports players to the Deal or No Deal studio where red and golden boxes adorn the 6×4 grid, complemented by specially themed bonus symbols and Blueprint’s Jackpot King progressive system.

In a heightened thrill to gameplay, any cash icons not gathered by the Banker’s Collect symbols on reels one or six are added to the Banker’s Bonus, which can activate at any point during the base game or free spins.

If triggered, players are treated to a choice of three mystery boxes offering a plethora of free spins and modifiers, including the Banker’s Boost that upgrades the value of the paddles next to the reels, as well as the chance to access the renowned Deal or No Deal feature.

Fortunate players who enter the Deal or No Deal bonus round are presented with an array of iconic red boxes revealing varying cash values. In typical Deal or No Deal fashion, the banker is on hand to present cash offers after each round as well as a potential Banker’s Boost which is carried into the bonus round for those players unlocking the feature via the Banker’s Bonus.

The renowned Free Spins is accessed when landing three or more scatter symbols where players are again presented with a choice of mystery boxes to determine the quantity of free spins and multipliers.

During the additional bonus round, golden boxes grant the chance of gaining additional modifiers or access to the Deal or No Deal bonus while any cash symbols not collected are again added to the Bankers Bonus.

“Deal or No Deal: Banker’s Boost” underlines Blueprint Gaming’s effortless ability to transform TV and cinema into engaging slot brands and enhance iconic game families with fresh features for players to enjoy worldwide.

The latest release also incorporates Blueprint Gaming’s industry-renowned Jackpot King which offers additional big-win potential like no other. It becomes the latest title to join the exclusive Jackpot King ranks which increases engagement for players and drives revenue for operators.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing, PR and events, said: “Our beloved Deal or No Deal series is back bigger than ever with the banker on hand to provide slot enthusiasts with captivating ways to win big.

“The Banker’s Bonus adds a thrilling aspect to gameplay alongside immersive graphics and audio providing players with an authentic Deal or No Deal experience and entertaining nostalgia, it’s time to grasp your fortune!”