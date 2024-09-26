Blueprint Gaming launches a new jungle-themed slot, “King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas 2”

The series’ renowned Kong upgrade has gone through an exciting revamp.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming‘s player-favourite gorilla marks his comeback in style through the company’s latest release “King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas 2,” offering slot enthusiasts a host of new features to explore.

The 4,096 ways to win slot sees the notorious Kong take centre stage on the 6×4 grid, accompanied by fellow jungle inhabitants and a series of specially themed bonus icons.

The series’ renowned Kong upgrade has gone through an exciting revamp with five enhanced cash collect symbols up for grabs: Lock and Spin, Win Stepper, Cash Match, Supper Collect and Banana Blitz, all optimising players’ chances of lavish wins.

As in its predecessor’s offering, all unlocked upgrades remain in the base game and during the title’s free spins feature, however, any non-collected Banana, Golden Monkey or Golden Barrel symbols are added to the new coconut pot at the top of the player’s screens. Triggering Banana Blitz will unlock the coconut pot in base play, but players also benefit from the feature becoming available during Free Spins.

As well as spoiling slot enthusiasts with one of three Kongs when Banana Blitz is triggered, the exciting new Super Free Spins is also exclusive to the eye-catching feature. Awarding one of six thrilling modifiers before access is granted to the free spins bonus round, including a Boost Trail, five extra free spins and +Golden Monkeys, adding additional Golden Monkeys to the reels.

The notorious Free Spins round is accessed when landing three or more scatters, granting 10 free spins where unlocked Kong symbols are active, as well as revealing a trail to further boost the chances of securing spins and multipliers. Fortunate players scoring four, five or six scatters will see a cash prize of up to a whopping x500 the bet also added to their winnings.

The company explained “King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas 2” marks the latest blockbuster release from Blueprint Gaming, showcasing the studio’s commitment to enhancing its renowned game families with fresh features for players to enjoy worldwide.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing, PR and Events, said: “Following the incredible success of the series predecessor, it felt only right to release a bigger and better offering providing players with thrilling ways to win alongside the renowned Kong himself.

“Whilst paying homage to features that have been crucial in the popularity of the series, a fresh take on collect symbols as well as the eye-catching Banana Blitz feature makes this journey into the jungle, not one to be missed!”