Blueprint Gaming unveils its new release, Majestic Fury Megaways

Majestic Fury Megaways sees slot enthusiasts benefit from Blueprint Gaming’s new networked jackpot system, Rapid Fire Jackpots.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming‘s latest release, Majestic Fury Megaways, takes players on a journey into the wilderness where the king of the jungle is on hand to present lavish wins via fierce cash rewards and thrilling bonus games.

Set sky high during a blazing sunset, the six-reel grid is occupied with lion-themed wild and cash-collect symbols alongside the alluring Majestic Fury Bonus icons.

All cash symbols that land simultaneously with cash collect icons on reels one or six are gathered. Each collect symbol then accounts for a place along the Unlock Trail which gifts special game features as it progresses, including multipliers and generous prize wheels.

Collecting as many as 20 collect symbols will see players unlock Fury Blitz Super Spins where only cash, cashpot, collect and super diamond symbols appear during the additional bonus round, maximising the chance of grand wins.

The title’s bonus game is triggered by landing three or more scatter symbols which grants direct access to either 10 Majestic Free Spins or one Fury Blitz Super Spin, if it has been unlocked on the trail.

Majestic Free Spins sees all unlocked cash collect symbols remaining active during the bonus feature with up to 12 collect symbols on the trail awarding five additional free spins and a 10x multiplier for any cash symbols collected.

Players should also keep an eye out for an array of modifiers which have the potential to drop during any spin. Features such as Fire Balls see flamed icons launched onto the reels, upgrading symbols into higher-paying ones or wild icons. Burn Em Up acts as a win spin while a bonus boost modifier can also help players secure winning combinations.

See also: Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest big cult movie title: The Lost Boys

Additionally, the game features Blueprint Gaming’s Rapid Fire Jackpots. Landing five Rapid Fire symbols anywhere on the reels triggers the Rapid Fire Wheel, offering stake multiplier wins ranging from 5x to 1,000x or one of five progressive pots from Mini to Mega King.

Fury Megaways promises fast-paced action and is the latest release from Blueprint Gaming, with more anticipated releases in the pipeline.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing, PR and Events at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Players have continued to resonate with Blueprint titles incorporating the trusty cash collect feature and Majestic Fury Megaways ensures slot enthusiasts are able to indulge in a ferocious new offering.

“Advanced graphics and a rocking soundtrack complemented by two bonus games paves the way for a worthwhile quest into the wilderness!”