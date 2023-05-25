Blueprint Gaming introduces King Kong Cash Go Bananas Jackpot King

Blueprint Gaming delivers wild feature fun in King Kong Cash Go Bananas Jackpot King.

Press release.- One of Blueprint Gaming’s most loved characters has swung in to make a return to winning ways with a jungle full of features and chances to scoop big jackpots in King Kong Cash Go Bananas Jackpot King.

The trademark bold colours and symbols of the jungle are vibrantly displayed on the 3×5 reels and these are paired with the gentle and joyous soundtrack as players attempt to land matching symbols to rack up the wins.

Aiding players in the jungle adventure, Cash Collect symbols appear on reels one, two, three and four and are awarded when the special Kong symbol lands on reel five.

Respin Kong follows Cash Collect which then unlocks Boost Kong in the main game and free spins round. Following that is Super Collect Kong which equally gathers cash awards and adds to the final amounts, providing incredible win potential.

Three bonus symbols landing on reels two, three and four trigger 10 Free Spins and during this round, the Cash Collect feature is active and can award Super Kong upgrades that see the action go bananas.

Kong and his rainforest friends join the esteemed ranks of the Jackpot Kong family too, seeing this latest release offer the chance of the big wins that the industry’s leading progressive jackpot system delivers.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “We have several big characters at our disposal at Blueprint and Kong is one of the most loveable. The colour and craziness on the reels are matched with the big win potential of Jackpot King and we’re confident that Kong’s latest adventure will draw in long-time devotees as well as newcomers to the brand.”

