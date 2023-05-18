Blueprint Gaming introduces Viking Fury Spinfinity

Blueprint Gaming sets sail for clusters of wins in Viking Fury Spinfinity.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has delivered a fresh take on popular mechanics and themes, stepping both up a notch with its latest release Viking Fury Spinfinity.

A bright and fun aesthetic is home to a band of courageous and loveable Vikings and moves away from the dark, fierce motifs that many similar themes opt for. It also provides the backdrop for an all-new mechanic that moves all across the reels to plunder wins in Spinfinity.

Across a 6×5 panel, eight or more matching symbols anywhere in view pay a win, triggering the exciting new Spinfinity mechanic which sets its sail for win potential in an entirely new fashion.

When players spin the Rune Compass, the entire reel set moves in the direction the compass lands; left, right, up, or down. If a new win is awarded the symbols will continue to step, and Spinfinity continues until no further wins are achieved.

Multipliers add to the action too while Spinfinity is active. Randomly triggered, any multipliers that step with the win, will accumulate the value shown in the Win Multiplier panel.

Mystery symbols increase the potential for riches even further as do the Viking Fury Free Spins with the four or more bonus symbols triggering the bonus round itself.

Viking Fury Spinfinity delivers a dose of popular Viking slots action with a feature set like no other that can gather wins of up to 50,000x as Blueprint continues to develop games that stand out.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “We’ve taken a popular theme and created a game that uses an equally favoured playstyle and truly elevated it with this release.

“Adding the new Spinfinity™ mechanic gives the game an entirely new dimension and fans of scatter wins are in for a treat. It’s another game that highlights our commitment to innovation and constantly evolving gameplay and originality.”

