Bigger Bass, Bigger Wins: Blueprint’s latest catch

Big Catch Even Bigger Bass showcases Blueprint Gaming’s commitment to enhancing its game families with fresh features and captivating mechanics.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming returns in style with Big Catch Even Bigger Bass, offering a plethora of modifiers to maximize players’ winning potential.

After years of success with its iconic Fishin’ Frenzy™ series, Blueprint has moved from the ocean to a picturesque lake where a bait box of aquatic symbols take their place on the 6×4, 4,096 win matrix, nestled in a mountainous landscape.

Base play commences with collect symbols solely active on reel six. Once cash icons are gathered for the first time alongside a collect on reel six, an additional collect symbol becomes active on reel one, unlocking the Dual Collect modifier.

Lock & Spin, Cash Boost and Pick A Fish features then offer sticky cash rewards, increased multipliers up to 5x, and mystery prizes paving the way for lavish returns.

Providing an exciting twist to bonus play, the Big Splash Cash Spins is unlocked once the Pick A Fish modifier has been triggered. Landing three or more Bonus Scatters will see players choose from an array of fish to reveal an upgrade that will remain active until the end of the bonus game in addition to all unlocked modifiers.

Fish Upgrades, + Spins, Next Level, Two-Way Pays, + Fish, + Collect and + Golden Fish elevate the Cash Spins bonus, offering an additional five extra spins each time three collect symbols land alongside increased multipliers as high as 10x.

Big Catch Even Bigger Bass showcases Blueprint Gaming’s commitment to enhancing its game families with fresh features and captivating mechanics, a theme set to continue throughout the supplier’s eye-catching Q1 roadmap.

The Blueprint Gaming team said: “Big Catch Even Bigger Bass promises to elevate gameplay further with an array of Pick A Fish prizes and its dynamic Big Splash Cash Spins. It’s time to grab your rods for a fishing trip not to be missed!”