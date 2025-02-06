Blueprint Gaming partners with Rush Street Interactive to further expand Ontario reach via BetRivers platform

Through this new partnership deal, Blueprint Gaming’s games will be available on Rush Street Interactive’s portfolio.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has doubled down on its Canadian footprint following a partnership with industry-leading online casino and sports betting company, Rush Street Interactive (RSI), in Ontario.

The agreement will see a host of Blueprint’s top-performing games made available to a new wave of slot enthusiasts, including its Megaways offering featuring Napoleon Megawaysand Majestic Fury Megaways, as well as the company’s renowned branded library offering the likes of Rick and Morty: Strike Back and The Lost Boys.

Founded in 2012, RSI has become a market leader in online casinos and sportsbooks across the Americas and is set to have its expansive portfolio of slots elevated by Blueprint’s engaging titles featuring sought-after mechanics.

The agreement underlines Blueprint’s ever-expanding global footprint and aligns with its strategic roadmap for Canada where its games continue to resonate with players across the country.

Samuel Haggblom, director of key accounts at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The popularity of Blueprint slots continues to grow across Canada and the Americas, and so we are delighted to go live with an industry-renowned operator in the region.

“This exciting deal pays further testament to how our games can resonate with players in multiple markets worldwide and we look forward to seeing the response from BetRivers players.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO for Rush Street Interactive, said: “Blueprint Gaming boasts a growing collection of exciting titles, and we are thrilled to be working with them to bring these games to our BetRivers players in Ontario.

“We are happy to partner with Blueprint Gaming and look forward to watching this collaboration flourish.”