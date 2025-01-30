Blueprint Gaming presents its latest title, Cash Strike Hotstepper Megaways

The release showcases Blueprint Gaming’s commitment to enhancing its game families with fresh and innovative features for players worldwide.

Press release.- Scorching gameplay awaits in Blueprint Gaming’s latest instalment to its beloved game series, Cash Strike Hotstepper Megaways, offering an array of mechanics further boosted by expanded reels, increasing the chance of lavish wins up to a fierce 50,000x the original bet.

Returning to a classic 3×3 grid, a feast of fruit symbols adorn the matrix alongside iconic flaming gold coins, with each of the three reels showing up to five symbols at once and offering as many as 125 different wins per spin, courtesy of the industry renowned Megaways mechanic.

In the base game, the Hotstepper feature also makes a welcome return, triggered when the Cash Collect symbol lands on reel two. Once activated, the Collect symbol moves down one position each round, enhancing the player’s chances of securing cash and jackpot wins on reels one and three.

All cash symbols or fixed jackpots on reels one or three are awarded when they land alongside the Cash Strike Collect on reel two.

Access to the Cash Strike Bonus is granted when Cash Prize symbols appear on reels one and three, with a Cash Collect again hitting on reel two. The Cash Strike symbol on the centre reel collects any coin landing in view, resetting the free spins to three. The additional feature will continue to optimise chances for grand wins until all spins run out.

According to the brand´s representatives, for slot enthusiasts on the hunt for bonus gameplay, the Gold Strike feature collects all cash or collect symbols during every spin and adds them to the flaming Cash Strike logo at the top of the screen. With the chance of dropping at any point during base play, players are guaranteed additional access to the Cash Strike bonus game.

Cash Strike Hotstepper Megaways showcases Blueprint Gaming’s commitment to enhancing its game families with fresh and innovative features for players to enjoy worldwide.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing, PR, and events, said: “It’s been an electric start to 2025 for Blueprint Gaming, and the release of Cash Strike Hotstepper Megaways underlines our statement of intent for the year ahead.

“We remain committed to elevating our series that resonates strongly with our operator’s players, and by implementing improved mechanics and thrilling ways to win big, we look forward to expanding our player base globally.”