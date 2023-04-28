Bluberi promotes Steve Kohon to executive vice president of operations and service

Kohon will supervise production, sales administration and field services.

US.- Gaming technology supplier Bluberi has promoted Steve Kohon to the role of executive vice president of operations and service, effective immediately. Kohon will oversee production, sales administration, and field services.

Kohon previously served as senior vice president of sales, West, for the company. He was named emerging leader of gaming 40 under 40 honoree for 2023.

Bluberi CEO Andrew Burke said: “When I arrived at Bluberi, Steve was among the first people I recruited. Despite not having worked together in the past, I had heard of his reputation as one of the smartest guys in the business. Working with him these past few years has been an absolute pleasure. Steve has gone above and beyond his role in sales by tackling some of our toughest tasks at Bluberi.

“Although moving someone as successful as Steve out of sales and into operations & service may seem unconventional, we do things differently here. Steve has earned tremendous respect from our team, and we are eager to see the magic he can bring as the new EVP of operations & service. With his A+ understanding of our customers and customer experience, I do not doubt that Steve will excel in this new role. We are committed to supporting our employees as they grow their skill sets and take the next step in their careers.”

Kohon commented: “I am extremely humbled and honored for the opportunity to partner with our operations and service teams. With our dedication to Being the Easiest Company to do Business With, we understand operations and service are essential to Bluberi’s future success. Approaching these areas of the business with a product and sales background ensures we are building our company with the customer’s needs and perspective first.“

Bluberi received approval for a gaming licence in the state of Minnesota in December.