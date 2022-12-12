Bluberi receives gaming licence approval in Minnesota

The supplier will launch Devil’s Lock, Treasure Hunter, Fu Bamboo and the upcoming Xing Fu 888 in early 2023.

US.- Gaming technology supplier Bluberi has announced that it has received approval for a gaming licence in the state of Minnesota. Bluberi will launch its content, including Devil’s Lock, Treasure Hunter, Fu Bamboo and the upcoming Xing Fu 888 at Minnesota casinos in early 2023.

Casey Whalen, chief commercial officer, said: “Bluberi is excited to enter the Minnesota Casino and gambling market that is home to 19 casinos and more than 21,000 slot machines. We are grateful to Special Agent Jill Ahart and the team at the Minnesota DPS Alcohol & Gambling Enforcement for their support of Bluberi.”

Mesa Whitehurst, vice president of sales, added: “Bluberi”s introduction into Minnesota couldn’t be coming at a better time. This is a market founded on video content and that is what Bluberi does best. We will be bringing great content, service and a passion for gaming. I am excited to see what we can do and how our products resonate with the players of Minnesota.”

Christian Smith, senior director of product and marketing, commented: “I’m so excited to begin placing Bluberi games at Minnesota casinos. Our design philosophy is build games that players will find fun, engaging, and hopefully, offer them something they don’t find in other slot themes. We’ve long viewed Minnesota as having some of the savviest players in North America and will be pursuing opportunities to test new games with key casino partners.”

Bluberi recently entered a licence IP agreement with Exacta Systems. Exacta plans to use Bluberi’s content to provide more Historical Horse Racing (HHR) offerings.