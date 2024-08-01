Blast off for big wins in “Space Sam Walk & Win” from Booming Games

The developer’s latest title promises a white knuckle ride via its innovative Walk & Win feature.

Press release.- Booming Games invites players to strap in and prepare for launch to the big-win stratosphere with “Space Sam Walk & Win”, its latest intergalactic adventure slot.

Before they know it, players are travelling towards bonuses and wins in this gravity-defying five-reel, three-row game that has ten active pay lines.

Players will feel the heat as they blast closer to the Sun Collect feature which can deliver Sun Multiplier symbols of up to 20x. Then, when Space Sam touches down on reel five, he begins to space walk across the reels to collect and award the Sun symbol values.

The Walk & Win feature takes the action to a whole new level. All it takes to discover the bonus is a Moon Scatter landing on reel one and Space Sam on reel five.

Players will then feel like they are travelling through the universe at warp speed as the reels are filled with Sun Multipliers of up to 100x, Double Up symbols, Black Holes, and Moon symbols, some of which bring prizes.

Space Sam has three lives to walk across and collect as many prizes as he can. With each spin, Space Sam walks into a new position but if he lands on a black hole, he loses a life. The good news is that if he lands on a Moon symbol, the total lives are restored to three.

Collected symbols are replaced with new ones for even more win potential. So let one small step for Sam be one giant lead for your bankroll. Simply blast off in Space Sam Walk & Win in 5, 4, 3, 2,1.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games, said: “Space Sam Walk & Win delivers a thrill ride like no other. Players must strap in and hold on tight as they blast toward those wonderful Sun collect symbols, adding massive Multipliers to their wins.

“Of course, the real action takes place when Sam touches down on reel five and he takes his space walk across the gameboard. This is an innovative feature that will get pulses racing as the plucky astronaut tries to avoid those deep dark black holes to collect big prizes.”