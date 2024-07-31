Booming Games announces a new collaboration with Vibra Solutions

This agreement will let Booming Games expand its market presence in regions where Vibra Solutions is well-established.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced its newest collaboration with Vibra Solutions, a platform developer focused on Latin America.

Through this partnership, Booming Games will be able to expand its market presence by reaching new demographics and regions where Vibra Solutions is well-established. Meanwhile, Vibra Solutions will enhance its content collection with the high-quality and diverse themes that are characteristic of Booming Games’ offerings.

Together, this collaboration not only strengthens their competitive edge in the industry but also promises to deliver enriched gaming experiences to a broader audience worldwide. It underscores a mutual commitment to excellence and growth in the dynamic landscape of online gaming.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “This partnership marks a significant step for us, highlighting the shared goal of advancing gaming experiences. Our partnership with Ronaldinho makes LatAm a very important market for us, and collaboration with Vibra Solutions boosts our brand presence and reaffirms our commitment to innovation in igaming. Together, we aim to boost exciting experiences worldwide, setting new industry benchmarks.”

Federico Saini, CCO at Vibra Solutions, said: “Our collaboration with Booming Games was a strategic move to amplify their market presence through our robust distribution network and expanding platform via Vibra Solutions. Their content resonates exceptionally well across multiple markets, especially in LatAm, where our extensive reach and specialized knowledge will fuel mutual business growth.”