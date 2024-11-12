Stretch Network partners with Vivaro.US to enhance poker offerings

This collaboration is designed to bring ingenious poker operations to a wider audience in the USA.

Press release.- Stretch Network has officially announced a new strategic partnership with Vivaro.US, a social casino platform. This collaboration is designed to bring ingenious poker operations to a wider audience in the USA, reinforcing Stretch Network’s commitment to expanding its reach in the growing digital market.

Ruslan Bangert, head of Stretch Network, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to partner with Vivaro.US. This collaboration aligns with our goal to innovate and expand in the dynamic world of poker.”

The partnership also marks an important milestone for Vivaro.US, allowing the platform to elevate its poker capabilities. Hovhannes Minasyan, COO of Vivaro.US, shared, “This collaboration with Stretch Network enables us to elevate our poker offerings and provide an even more immersive and secure environment for our players.”

Artak Basoyan, CEO at Vivaro.US, added: “Our partnership with Stretch Network represents an important step in enhancing our poker capabilities and strengthening our platform’s offerings.”

With a growing presence in the USA through Vivaro.US, Stretch Network is well-positioned to deliver poker experiences to an even broader audience.

The collaboration is expected to drive player engagement and increase opportunities for both companies, highlighting Stretch Network’s ability to adapt and grow in a competitive digital entertainment market.