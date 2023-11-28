Big Time Gaming and Light & Wonder join forces to unleash Bonanza Falls

The sequel to Big Time Gaming’s classic Bonanza, with its new MEGADOZER mechanic, is set to go live exclusively with Light & Wonder for a full month globally.

Press release.- Big Time Gaming (BTG) and Light & Wonder are about to unleash the groundbreaking Megadozer mechanic on the world. Megadozer will make its debut in BTG’s new title, Bonanza Falls, on December 4th exclusively available via Light & Wonder’s leading igaming ecosystem for one month.

Bonanza Falls is the long-awaited sequel to BTG’s smash hit Bonanza, which was one of the first games to employ the acclaimed MEGAWAYS mechanic and will launch simultaneously in multiple regulated markets as a global release with Light & Wonder.

BTG revolutionized online slots when it created Megaways, a powerful random reel-modifier that can create up to 117,649 win-ways with every spin.

Megadozer is inspired by popular coin-pusher arcade games. An array of gold Bonus Coins teeter above the grid, waiting to cascade into the reels and reveal their surprises. Players can uncover Wilds with multipliers of up to x5, watch as repeating symbols are added to the reels creating up to a x10 multiplier for each individual symbol, enjoy additional Free Spins, or witness the Free Spins win multiplier surge to new heights.

Along with Megadozer and Megaways, Bonanza Falls offers BTG favourites like Bonus Buy and Win Exchange, which allow you to swap your wins for a shot at the Megadozer bonus round or buy into it directly.

Light & Wonder has the world’s largest and most trusted iGaming ecosystem, making them the perfect launch partner for Big Time Gaming to deliver Bonanza Falls the global regulated iGaming markets in USA, Canada and EMEA simultaneously.

BTG CEO Nik Robinson said: “After its launch in December 2016, Bonanza became a legendary game that really popularized the Megaways mechanic, so we knew we had to do something special for the sequel, something that really changed the dynamics of what a slot machine could be. Step forward Megadozer! We hope this will be as influential to the industry as Megaways was all those years ago, and we’re thrilled to be working with Light & Wonder, one of the biggest names in iGaming, to showcase it to the world.”

Dylan Slaney CEO igaming at Light & Wonder said: “We’re delighted to be working closely with BTG as on this global launch and excited to exclusively showcase Bonanza Falls on our global network. The scale and reach that we can offer our studio partners across all global regulated markets is unrivalled. Our commitment to supporting and developing innovative content that truly entertains players across a range of channels is critical to our continued success.”