BTG’s Big Bad Bison hits Evolution Network

Press release.- Can you tame Big Time Gaming’s Big Bad Bison and pick up some epic wins along the way? That’s the name of the game in the legendary Australian developer’s brand-new slot, which charges onto the Evolution Network on June 14 and into general release six days later.

Big Bad Bison is a very-high-volatility slot where the majesty of America’s Great Plains meets the magic of the Megaways mechanic.

The beauty of the American landscape takes centre stage, as does the impossibly cool Spaghetti Western soundtrack, which is periodically interrupted by the evocative cry of the American Eagle in the wilderness. It’s safe to say this is one of the most atmospheric games you’ll play this summer.

But it wouldn’t be a BTG game without being packed with bonuses and innovative mechanics, and that’s where Big Bad Bison really gets going.

Single symbol wilds run through the reels in the base game, adding random multipliers for magnificent wins. And because this is a MegawaysTM game, there are up to 117,649 ways to win. But the landscape really comes alive in the Free Spins round, where the multipliers pile up for spectacular wins.

Each retrigger in the Free Spins round will reduce the minimum density by 1, beefing up your game for a rampage of wins to occur. Press the Bonus Buy icon to purchase 12 Free Spins for 50 times stake and run straight into the action. Or use Win Exchange to transform your big wins into Free Spins and tame the Big Bad Bison.

Nik Robinson, BTG CEO said: “Big Bad Bison is packed with all the exciting features and mechanics you’ve come to expect from our games. The cinematography of the graphics will make you spell-bound, an awesome soundtrack to match, and explosive playability, grasping players’ attention to herd epic wins! What more could you want in a slot?”

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer of Europe at Evolution, said: “BTG has been reshaping the industry with their games and mechanics for many years, and each new release is always a standout offering. We’re thrilled we get to debut this game on our network, simply because it’s so much fun to play, and we think that means it’s going to be a big hit.”