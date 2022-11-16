BHA to restructure corporate governance

The British Horseracing Authority aims to strengthen the development of UK racing and its strategy to improve funding.

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced that it will restructure its corporate governance as it aims to improve the long-term development of horseracing and implement a new industry strategy to increase funding. The plan was approved at an extraordinary general meeting of the Racecourse Association (RCA) attended by all racing stakeholders.

The BHA will introduce a new Commercial Committee to oversee changes to funding. The committee will aim to enhance racing’s commercial focus, including racing fixtures, key contracts, promoting the sport and initiatives with key stakeholders such as owners and bettors.

Meanwhile, a new Integrity Advisory Committee will give strategic advice and make recommendations on long-term integrity and sustainability. An Industry Programme Group will give guidance on horse welfare, HR, corporate social responsibility, equality, diversity and inclusion, social licence and environmental sustainability.

The reorganisation of corporate governance will require new articles of association and a new members’ agreement.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: “The agreement of a new governance structure is an important step along the road to developing an industry strategy to secure the future prosperity of racing in Britain.

“This new structure not only provides a platform upon which progress can be established but also clarifies the BHA’s role as the sport’s governing body and regulator. Acting on behalf of our members at the Racecourse Association and The Thoroughbred Group, I am confident that this structure will lead to better-informed decisions on commercial and strategic matters.”

The BHA has restructured its communications department as part of its general restructuring and strategic reforms. It says it plans to be more strategic in its approach to communications and public affairs.

In June, the body promoted Alison Enticknap to the newly created role of director of strategy and change. She will lead the coordination of BHA’s strategy for the horse racing industry working with various stakeholders.

In September, the BHA named Greg Swift, a former government spokesperson and head of news, as its new director of communications and corporate affairs.