BHA names Greg Swift as comms director

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has named Greg Swift, a former government spokesperson and head of news, as its new director of communications and corporate affairs. Swift will take up the role at the end of October, with Robin Mounsey serving as interim director in the meantime.

Currently head of news and press secretary to the UK foreign secretary, Swift has previously served as the UK Prime Minister’s deputy spokesperson and head of news and as head of communications for the Department for Exiting the European Union. Before entering government communications, he worked in the press and did a stint as assistant editor at the Daily Express.

Swift said: “British horseracing is one of the brightest jewels in the UK’s sporting crown, providing unrivalled entertainment and some of the most memorable moments in sport. I am delighted to be joining the great team at the BHA to deliver on the ambitions shared by all those who are involved in the industry.”

BHA restructuring

The BHA has restructured its communications department as part of its general restructuring and strategic reforms. It says it plans to be more strategic in its approach to communications and public affairs.

In June, the body promoted Alison Enticknap to the newly created role of director of strategy and change. She will lead the coordination of BHA’s strategy for the horse racing industry working with various stakeholders.

Enticknap was previously BHA’s interim director of communications and corporate affairs, a role she took up last year. She joined the BHA in 2018 having previously worked in communication and public affairs at telephone and utility companies T-Mobile, Virgin Atlantic and Powergen.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington added: “Among Greg’s responsibilities will be leading the sport’s liaison with and lobbying of government and senior figures in the national media. The depth of his government contacts and political and media communications experience will be a great asset to the BHA and the sport.

“The restructure of the Communications and Corporate Affairs department has the objective of enhancing the BHA’s capacity in these areas, to allow us to be more proactive and build on the work of the experienced team that is already in place.”