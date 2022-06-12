BHA names Alison Enticknap as director of strategy and change

Enticknap takes up a newly created role to lead the coordination of horse racing industry strategy.

UK.- The British Horseracing Association (BHA) has promoted Alison Enticknap to the newly created role of director of strategy and change. She will lead the coordination of BHA’s strategy for the horse racing industry working with various stakeholders.

Enticknap was previously BHA’s interim director of communications and corporate affairs, a role she took up last year. She joined the BHA in 2018 having previously worked in communication and public affairs at telephone and utility companies T-Mobile, Virgin Atlantic and Powergen.

In her new role, she will work in the BHA’s new strategy and change department, which will be responsible for overseeing cross-industry projects and capacity building. The department is in the process of being created.

She said: “I see this role as a huge opportunity for racing to work together to address our biggest challenges and to seize important opportunities. The prize is enormous if we can collaborate as an industry and get this right.

“I look forward to working across racing, with its wealth of knowledge and expertise, and helping to secure the outcome we all want – a thriving and sustainable sport.”

The BHA’s new chair Joe Saumarez-Smith said: “The creation of the new strategy and change department will be crucial for our sport’s agreed plans to develop a new industry strategy.

“I am delighted that we have appointed Alison to lead this department. Her proven leadership ability and capacity to build relationships and drive change will be integral to the success of this work.”

Saumarez-Smith replaced Annamarie Phelps CBE as chair of the BHA in May. Phelps had announced in March she would not be seeking a second term in the role and would step down from the BHA Board when her term ended.

In December, the BHA announced that an assessment had been commissioned to monitor progress on sustainability in the sport. It said the study would aim to offer a “clearer overall picture of current environmental activity” across the sport’s value chain, through breeding, training, racing and welfare.