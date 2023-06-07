BGC urges pressure on social media companies for gambling ad controls

The BGC says social media platforms need to cooperate to reduce exposure to gambling ads for under 25s.

The Betting and Gaming Council has urged the government to pressure social media companies to act.

UK.-The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) says it needs “cooperation” to help limit the amount of gambling marketing seen by minors and people suffering from gambling harm. That means cooperation from social media companies – and from the government to get there.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher has written to the UK’s culture secretary Lucy Frazer and to ask her to pressure social media companies.

Referring to the government’s aim to reduce gambling advertising exposure among under 25s, the letter reads: “This is impossible to achieve without the cooperation of the social media platforms themselves This is a sensible solution, which BGC members are keen on implementing, but we cannot do so without the cooperation of social media platforms.”

“I would urge you to help on this matter by calling on social media platforms to finally cooperate with the BGC and make the relevant functionality available, so we can help protect the most vulnerable.”

Dugher said there had been previous progress in the area, highlighting the options introduced to allow social media users to opt out of receiving betting and gaming marketing.

Safer Gambling Week 2023 to see expanded European presence

The BGC has historically coordinated UK Safer Gambling Week every autumn withBacta, The Lotteries Council and The Bingo Association. The expanded event now includes European operators too, coordinated by the EGBA. European Safer Gambling Week 2023 will take place from November 13 to 19.