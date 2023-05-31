Safer Gambling Week 2023 to see expanded European presence

Safer Gambling Week 2023 aims for broader European coverage.

Brussels.- European gambling bodies have confirmed the dates for Safer Gambling Week 2023, and this year’s campaign looks set to gain wider coverage across Europe. Taking place from November 13 to 19, this year’s initiative will be the sixth Safer Gambling Week for the UK and Ireland, and the third for Europe.

Safer Gambling Week began in the UK as an initiative jointly organised by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), the amusement arcades body Bacta, The Lotteries Council and The Bingo Association. It has since expanded to Europe, coordinated by the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA).

This year’s cross cross-border campaign looks set to be the biggest yet, with 15 European online gambling associations having committed to it, including in some of the largest and longest-established markets. They include the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), the Association of Gaming Operators (BAGO), the Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) and Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA).

Also taking part this year will be Spain’s JDIGITAL, Portugal’s APAJO, Romania’s AOJND, Sweden’s BOS, the Maltese iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Latvian Interactive Gambling Association (LiAB), Rahapeliala Ry in Finland and Norsk Bransjeforening for Onlinespill in Norway..

Safer Gambling Week is intended to communiate the importance of safer gambling, with operators and associations promoting tools that can be used to help control gambling. Participants will take part in activities and events raising awareness of safer gambling and share safer gambling messages.

EGBA secretary general Maarten Haijer said: “We’re delighted to announce the third edition of the European Safer Gambling Week. As an organisation, EGBA and its members are committed to promoting a strong culture of safer gambling every day and during the week itself you can expect to see a concerted effort across Europe to raise awareness about safer gambling.

“The initiative provides a fantastic opportunity for Europe’s gambling sector to come together to promote an issue of common importance: safer gambling.”

Michael Dugher, chief executive of the BGC, said: “Safer Gambling Week is now an established annual event in the industry’s calendar, doing vital work promoting the safer gambling tools only available in the regulated betting and gaming sector and signposting help to those that need it,” said Dugher.

“All the recent data confirms what we already knew, that rates of problem gambling are consistently low, which is brilliant news, but Safer Gambling Week is an example of the regulated industry’s determination to keep raising standards. It’s great to see that year-round commitment promoted and publicised so successfully in a single week.”

John White, chief executive of Bacta, said: “Safer Gambling is at the forefront of what Bacta members do on a daily basis,” said White. “I’m delighted to say that we continue to make significant advances in delivering a safer gambling experience and helping to reduce further the extremely small number of consumers who do experience problems to their current record low levels.”

“Safer Gambling Week shines a light on the measures and processes that are in place to help keep low stake low prize gambling entertainment an activity that’s enjoyed by millions of people the length and breadth of the country.”

The BGC believes that last year’s Safer Gambling Week resulted in an increase in the number of accounts that set deposit limits. It generated 30 million impressions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.