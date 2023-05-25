BGaming unveils Savage Buffalo Spirit slot with unlimited free spins

BGaming invites players on a wildlife tour with Savage Buffalo Spirit slot, featuring unlimited free spins and €540,000 max win.

Press release.- iGaming content provider BGaming is welcoming players on an unmissable wildlife tour – with the chance to win big!

The studio’s latest release Savage Buffalo Spirit is set in the Great Plains populated by the world’s most impressive creatures – a lion, wolf, bear, stag, bald eagle, and powerful buffalo.

With beautifully illustrated graphics, a max win of €540,000 and unlimited free spins during the bonus game, players can join the animals on a trip to the wild side.

The appearance of three or more Scatter buttes in one spin directs players to Free Spins mode, where a fierce buffalo herd runs across the screen and 15 free spins are granted. If 3, 4 or 5 Scatters land on the reels during this, another round of free spins is triggered and all winnings are x3.

If the buffalo Wild symbols are triggered, any symbol can be substituted except the Scatter and all winnings are x2.

This new game also brings back Bonus Buy, one of BGaming’s top features. Bonus Buy gives players the opportunity to trigger free spins mode and multiply their chances of a win.

With Savage Buffalo Spirit, players witness the power of the buffalo as it charges around the reels and offers energetic gameplay.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “The mighty buffalo has long been a favourite of players and we are delighted to feature this powerful beast as the star of Savage Buffalo Spirit.

“With this new slot, we have included the Bonus Buy feature to offer an enhanced thrilling experience.”