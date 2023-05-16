Blaze Casino player wins R$140,590 on BGaming’s Blaze Million in one spin

Blaze Million is a popular custom slot in BGaming’s portfolio of more than 100 games.

Blaze Casino player bags huge jackpot on Blaze Million Slot.

Press release.- iGaming content provider BGaming is celebrating a Blaze Casino player’s impressive R$140,590 (€25,570) win – after just one spin.

The lucky winner secured the huge sum after placing their first bet of R$100 while playing BGaming’s title Blaze Million, developed exclusively for online casino Blaze.

Blaze is one of the fastest-growing casinos in Latin America with over 2,000 games in its library and more than 200,000 registered players.

Initially released in August 2021, Blaze Million is a popular custom slot in BGaming’s portfolio of more than 100 games. Since its creation, the slot has become a top hit in the LatAm region, offering captivating graphics, an energetic soundtrack and 100 pay lines.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “We are thrilled for the lucky player of Blaze Million who walked away with this incredible prize.

“By adapting to different markets, we can continue to offer custom slots for customers such as Blaze. Blaze Million resonates with its players and contributes to its growing position in LatAm.

“We look forward to expanding further across the LatAm market and collaborating with other partners to deliver new thrilling custom slots for their diverse audiences.”