BGaming launches its latest slot game: Lucky Crew

Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage with BGaming’s Lucky Crew.

Press release.- iGaming content provider BGaming is embarking on a treasure island adventure – with the new nautical release Lucky Crew.

The slot’s marine expedition starts when Cap Greedy, Big Hugh and Billy Fun grab the Jolly Roger’s treasure map and set sail on a fun-filled voyage in search of hidden treasure.

With energetic gameplay, Sticky Wilds and wins of up to x3525, players accompany the humorous crew as they ride the waves in the pursuit of riches.

The Scatter compass directs players to Free Spins mode, where the captain expertly steers his wheel to reveal the number of Free Spins won. If three or more Jolly Roger Wild symbols are triggered, the player celebrates an even bigger win with 2x or 3x multipliers. During Free Spins any Jolly Roger Wilds on reels 2, 3 and 4 become Sticky and have random multipliers of x2 or x3 until the end of the round.

The popular Bonus Buy feature is also used in Lucky Crew – giving players the opportunity to trigger an immediate bonus feature and gain access to their winnings.

With Lucky Crew, players can say ‘ahoy’ to immersive features, lovable characters and an impressive max win of €176,250.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We are well-known for our imaginative, feature-rich slots with fun animations – so Lucky Crew is a much-anticipated addition to our portfolio.

“Our Sticky Wilds and Bonus Buy Feature give players even better chances of winning big and joining our cheerful trio of seamen on their voyage to Treasure Island.”

