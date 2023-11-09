BGaming teams up with Chinese game designers for Book of Panda MEGAWAYS

BGaming’s new release welcomes players to celebrate the magical charm of China.

Press release.- Popular igaming content provider BGaming has enlisted the help of talented Chinese game designers to develop its new release Book of Panda MEGAWAYS. This Asian-themed slot is jam-packed with thrilling features, including Wild and Scatter symbol, free spins with an expanding symbol and x2 to x100 multipliers, Buy Bonus and Buy Chance.

Set to a backdrop of a Chinese temple, Book of Panda MEGAWAYS welcomes players to celebrate the magical charm of China, accompanied by a friendly Panda and iconic symbols such as a lotus, a golden snub-nosed monkey and bamboo sticks.

With a serene soundtrack and highly detailed artwork, the base game offers a multi-functioning single scroll symbol, which takes on the role of both Scatters and Wilds. If three or more scrolls appear across reels two to six, Free Spins mode is triggered, offering 12 free spins and the chance to retrigger another dozen. During Free Spins mode, the Wild/Scatter symbol is assigned a randomised multiplier of x2, x3, x5 or x10, which is applied to the total win of the spin.

In the Bonus Game, a random Expanding symbol covers the entire reel and pays even on non-adjacent reels. To add even more thrills, players can purchase a Buy Bonus or Buy Chancex2 option to purchase free spins with any Expanding symbol or high-paying symbols only.

By conveying the unique delights of Chinese culture, this very-high volatility slot, with 96.95 per cent RTP and an epic €250,000 max win promises an atmospheric gaming experience with a whole host of twists and turns.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We were delighted to collaborate with a Chinese team of game designers for the development of our fifth MEGAWAYS release, Book of Panda MEGAWAYS, which truly embraces the wonderful atmosphere and subtleties of Chinese culture.

“In this release, the player will enjoy the sense of surprise as the scroll symbol acts as both Scatters and Wilds, adding an additional thrill to the gaming experience, while Free Spins mode offers the chance to top up their winnings.”

