Unravel the secrets of an ancient curse with the new BGaming slot Mummy’s Gold

Press release.- BGaming is inviting players to explore a tunnel of ancient resting places for hidden treasure with Mummy’s Gold. This mystical slot, set amongst the Ancient Egyptian pyramids, features a Gamble Round, Wild Symbol, Scatter Symbol and Free Spins mode.

The thrilling game features a variety of Egyptian-themed symbols, including mummy Wilds, an enchanting map Scatter and Eye of Horus symbol, and an adventurous soundtrack. Mummy’s Gold is a 5×3, 15 payline slot game with low volatility and a 96.96 per cent RTP.

One of the game’s most engaging features is the Gamble Round, which is available after a winning spin in the base game. Players who guess the colour or the suit of the face-down card will increase their winnings, with a €225,000 max win on offer.

Adding to the charm of this much-loved and recognisable theme, the mummy Wild symbol stands in for any symbol except the Scatter and will triple winnings if one of the symbols in a payline has been substituted by it to boost excitement. Three or more Scatters in any position act as a map towards 10 free spins, which can be triggered.

Only the bold and brave will enter the darkness, where the Mummy himself awaits, clutching at treasures those before had tried to plunder, with the promise of rewards for those who unravel the truth behind the dark and mysterious legend.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “The Ancient Egyptian theme is always hugely popular and a recognisable slot theme which is why we are thrilled to release Mummy’s Gold with a whole line-up of engaging features, modernising and improving the player experience.

“We can’t wait for our partners to add this unmissable addition to their portfolios and delight players with this adventure-filled game.”

