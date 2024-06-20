BGaming strikes global aggregation deal with Astro Play Gaming

Titles such as Burning Chilli X, Bonanza Billion and Aztec Clusters will be added to the platform via a seamless API integration.

Press release.- BGaming is expanding the international reach of its titles in partnership with Astro Play Gaming.

As part of the deal, BGaming will supply its entire portfolio to Astro Play Gaming’s operators in Spain, Portugal, Greece, Romania, and regulated LatAm markets. Titles such as Burning Chilli X, Bonanza Billion and Aztec Clusters will be added to the platform via an API integration.

The company currently hosts more than 10,000 games from over 100 of the world’s game developers. By selecting BGaming as its latest partner, the aggregator reaffirms its commitment to delivering fresh releases to its growing network.

According to the company, the agreement demonstrates BGaming’s drive for global growth to deliver games across a broad spectrum of geographies.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We continue to extend the reach of our titles and curate unforgettable gaming experiences for players across the globe.

“It is a pleasure to partner with Astro Play Gaming to deliver our varied slots with top-tier graphics, mechanics and sound to its network.”

Stella Ioannou, business development director at Astro Play Gaming, commented: “BGaming is on an upward trajectory in the igaming space and we are delighted to make their engaging line-up available to our operators.

“The varied themes and gameplay make this partnership the perfect match for those looking to attract and retain players with different preferences.”