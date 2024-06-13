BGaming enters Armenia with Flutter-owned Adjarabet

Through this new partnership, BGaming will integrate its game portfolio with Adjarabet’s online casino platform in Armenia.

Press release.- BGaming has entered the Armenian market in partnership with online gaming operator Adjarabet.

As part of the deal, BGaming will integrate its game portfolio including its popular titles Burning Chilli X, Fruit Million and Bonanza Billion, with Adjarabet’s online casino platform in Armenia, helping to strengthen the operator’s foothold in the country. The creative studio will also seek to enter Georgia with Adjarabet soon.

Adjarabet was founded in 1998 and acquired by global igaming giant Flutter Entertainment in 2019. It offers casino, poker, and sports betting online and provides the necessary comfort for the best playing experience.

“The strategic collaboration demonstrates BGaming’s continued commitment to expansion across global regulated markets following the provider’s successful launch in Argentina last month,” said the company.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to enter Armenia in partnership with major operator Adjarabet. We have collaborated to curate a competitive proposition that we are confident Adjarabet’s players will resonate with, during what is a significant period of growth for the Armenian market.”

Avto Oboladze, gaming director at Adjarabet, said: “We are pleased to partner with BGaming and bring some of its memorable portfolio to our players. BGaming’s titles are recognised worldwide and we are pleased to release them on our platform. We look forward to expanding this agreement further by supporting BGaming with its entry into Georgia in the near future.”