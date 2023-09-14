BGaming boots Bonanza series with Halloween fiesta

With the Day of the Dead theme, BGaming releases Bone Bonanza slot game.

Malta.- iGaming content provider BGaming is promising fun, positivity, and happiness with its new Halloween release Bone Bonanza.

With the Day of the Dead theme, this vibrant Mexican-themed slot follows the iconic La Catrina, who appears as a Scatter, and recognisable symbols of the ancient ritual – a skull, maracas, a bottle and the sun.

In this high-volatility game, symbols will pay anywhere on the reels depending on the total number at the end of the spin. Refilling reels also add to the party atmosphere, as when winning symbols pay, they disappear to make room for more potential winning combinations.

La Catrina with her skull make-up appears on any reels as a Scatter, with four or more symbols triggering a round of free spins. Four Scatters trigger 10 free spins, five offer 20 and six, promises a huge 30 free spins. If a further Scatter drops at any point during Free Spins mode, five more free spins are granted.

The intriguing Progress Bar reveals different levels of Free Spins. The unique bar comes with a progressive multiplier which is exclusive to all Bonanza games within the market. The higher the level on the Progress Bar, the higher the multiplier, from x2 to x100. Every win for a low symbol that has not appeared yet in this round of Free Spins increases the level by one.

Every win for a high symbol that has not appeared yet in this round of Free Spins increases the level by one, with the highest level being 15 and max multiplier set at x14,134.

Both the Buy Bonus and Chance x2 features also feature in this playful slot, which offers 96% RTP, giving players the chance to further boost their winnings.

With cartoonish graphics, upbeat vihuela music and recognisable characters, this standalone release also promising more fiesta than fear to any Halloween promotions.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “The Day of the Dead theme is hugely popular not just in Mexico, but around the world, with people choosing to mark the occasion with vibrant costumes and lively music. Players will be consumed by this unforgettable slot in the leading up to Halloween and beyond, with its lovable characters adding to the engaging gameplay.”

