BGaming partners with Casinolytics to deliver data-driven slot Aztec Clusters

The new slot offers the possibility of landing a max win of x10,000 in all game modes.

Press release.- BGaming is unearthing hidden treasures with its industry-first slot Aztec Clusters. Created in collaboration with Casinolytics, this unique 8×6 game places the gaming habits of streamers at its core.

Over the last 18 months, Casinolytics has conducted qualitative and quantitative research into streamers’ behaviour, emotions, and playing styles by analysing more than 10,000 hours of data. Findings revealed streamers enjoy a challenge, and a sense of progression and strive for high max wins.

As a result, BGaming’s Aztec Clusters offers the possibility of landing an impressive max win of x10,000 in all game modes, including the base game, Wild Spin feature, or any level of bonus buy, with randomised features.

Cluster mechanics with refilling reels, a Dig-up feature, and flexible Buy Bonus and Wild Spins options also evoke a high-energy experience that streamers enjoy. With the Cell Multiplier feature, winning clusters mark cells and add multipliers, ranging from x2 and increasingly in increments of x2 to a max multiplier of x10. Multipliers will apply to all winning clusters and their values are combined. The multipliers continue until the spin round has finished.

The potential to land very high multipliers was also appealing to streamers, according to Casinolytics’ data. In this release, Sticky Wilds appear in empty cells and substitute for any symbol except the Booster and Destroyer symbols, to create an unexpected and thrilling experience from start to finish. If the Sticky Wild marks a cell with a multiplier, an additional x10 multiplier is added until the sequence finishes. Enhancing the highly-sought after feeling of progression, further multipliers can be introduced for each win it contributes to, up to x100.

Taking on board the key qualities of top-performing slots most enjoyed by Casinolytics’ streaming community, BGaming’s cluster game is expertly designed to use features that streamers and players are proven to love. The soundtrack, timing of features, and graphics are all created with their preferences in mind.

Aliaksei Ptukha, game designer at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to build on our collaboration with Casinolytics by releasing Aztec Clusters, the first of its kind slot in the industry. Cluster games have increased in popularity since 2022 and this game is the perfect addition to any gaming platform hoping to catch streamers’ attention. No other game releases incorporate data gathered from more than 10,000 hours of research and we believe this takes our commitment to player-driven game development a step further.”

Sebastian Khalighy, CEO at Casinolytics, added: “For the past 18 months, we have studied streamers and created qualitative insights based on their playing behaviours. We know streamers are playing an increasingly vital role in this industry, so we approached BGaming about collaborating on a slot. As a result, Aztec Clusters was developed and it truly is a game that puts streamers’ needs front and centre.”