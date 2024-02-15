BGaming revives exclusive mechanic for Lucky 8 Merge Up

BGaming’s Lucky 8 Merge Up introduces a thrilling cluster-pay slot with cascading mechanics, free spins, and cell multipliers, promising engaging gameplay.

Press release.- BGaming is building on the success of its first Merge Up release with cascading slot Lucky 8 Merge Up. The cluster-pay game boasts the studio’s trademarked mechanic, along with glowing Scatter symbols, Free Spins, Cell Multipliers, and its popular Buy Bonus or Chance x2 buttons.

Lucky 8 Merge Up appeals to players who enjoy easy-to-follow sessions with added thrills and bonuses. Here, the base game is the primary feature, with the Merge Up mechanic causing symbols to merge into ones of higher value and unlock rewards.

The Merge Up mechanic sees four or more identical symbols drop adjacently, either vertically or horizontally, and form a cluster. Some symbols in the cluster subsequently disappear and those remaining transform into levelled-up symbols. There are nine levels of symbol and the final win amount depends on the level of the merging symbols and their numbers.

Sitting as the highest symbol in the ninth level is the Scatter, which presents as a glowing number eight. This symbol lands in any position and if four or more land on the reels, a round of Free Spins is triggered. The Scatter may also show up on the reels if a cluster of high eighth-level symbols is formed, in which case the winning is paid and the Scatter symbol forms.

When the required number of four, five or six Scatters appear on screen, 15, 18 or 20 Free Spins are triggered. If another four, five or six then appear on the reels during the Free Spins round, the round is retriggered, with five, eight or 10 extra spins granted.

Cell Multipliers are generated from winning clusters during the Free Spins mode and the multipliers can increase by x2 up to a maximum x128. This is then applied to subsequent wins.

This very-high volatility release with 97.25 per cent RTP and a €250,000 max win also offers BGaming’s popular Buy Bonus and Chance x2 options, which provide faster routes to Free Spins.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, Co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We are pleased that our Merge Up mechanic is powering this latest addition to the series, with Lucky 8 Merge Up promising intriguing gameplay that appeals to general players and streamers alike.

“The merging mechanic behind this family of slots is inspired by the latest trends in mobile gaming and we hope the feeling of progressing through the different symbol levels will delight players.”