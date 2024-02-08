BGaming offers sensory delights with its latest release Pop Zen

A popular feature is the Progress Bar, which injects a sense of progression into the reels.

Press release.- BGaming released Pop Zen. Based on the stress-busting trend, this game injects the popular genre with an inventive selection of features, including a Progress Bar, the Pot, Wild Blast, Clone, X-Lines, and Smash. Four other random features, Re-spin, Wild, Big, and Backlit symbols, all promise further intrigue.

The multi-coloured 7×7 slot offers a more laid-back approach to gaming, with a relaxing backdrop of blue skies. Set on a purple fidget popper, BGaming has combined this well-known relaxation tool into a slot with an impressive x12,000 max win, very high volatility, and 96.25 per cent RTP.

Despite its surface simplicity, many enjoyable features are packed into Pop Zen. Most notably, extra random features add thrills to the gameplay. The Re-spin activates if a spin does not result in a win and sees some symbols turn into Wild symbols. Four identical symbols form a square and become a 2×2 Big symbol, which doubles the payout. The Backlit symbols form from randomly chosen low symbols and start shining, turning into two Wilds if the symbols create a winning combination.

A popular feature is the Progress Bar, which injects a sense of progression into the reels. Every symbol in a winning combination reduces the Progress Bar by one point out of 100. If the Progress Bar is depleted by 25 points, then one of the four features is triggered.

Smash eliminates all low symbols, while Wild Blast can turn three to six symbols into Wilds. Each Wild destroys four neighbouring symbols, and both symbols do not award any winnings. The X-Lines symbols place a Wild symbol in the centre of the game field, and all symbols diagonally positioned around the Wild turn into random identical symbols. Clone turns a randomly selected symbol and all its copies into another identical symbol.

If the Progress Bar reaches zero, it triggers the Pot feature, and three waves of 3×3, two 2×2, and 9 Wilds boost the player’s balance one after another. As ever, the popular Buy Bonus feature is available for those who wish to trigger the Pot feature immediately.

Aliaksej Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “We are pleased to introduce our newest cluster-pay game, Pop Zen, which is packed with unique features that transform this bright release into a rich gaming experience for all.”

Then Baliukonis added: “The slot offers something for all gaming tastes, with the Buy Bonus feature promising a chance to speed up the gameplay for those looking for an alternative route to triggering the exciting Pot feature.”