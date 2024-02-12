BGaming secures global content deal with BV Group

The deal has seen a line-up of BGaming’s top games made available to BV Group customers.

Press release.- BGaming has signed a partnership with major online operator BV Group, setting the path for major international market growth in 2024.

The deal has seen a line-up of BGaming’s top games, including Aztec Magic Bonanza, Burning Chilli X, and Aloha King Elvis, made available to BV Group customers.

BV Group is one of the foremost operators in the industry, founded in 1946. It has since established a rich heritage for providing top-tier casino and sports betting content, and last year, its owner successfully rebranded from BetVictor Group to BV Group.

BGaming’s content is now live on BV Group’s website as the creative games studio continues to expand its international reach, following a stellar year of strategic market entries and huge commercial success.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “We are thrilled to have signed this global agreement with BV Group, one of the giants of the industry. Our games are sure to entertain the operator’s customers and we look forward to seeing this partnership develop well into the future.

“Following a 2023 that exceeded all of our expectations, signing landmark deals with widely respected names, such as BV Group, indicates our ambitious growth plans for 2024.”